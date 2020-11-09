(Pocket-lint) - We're not expecting all the Black Friday offers to appear until later in November, but that's not stopped some deals on Shark's range of vacuum cleaners appearing early.

Below you can find some deals to save you a little cash and get your house cleaned.

• Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum, now £219 (save £160.99): Stick vacuum cleaners are lighter and easier to handle than a traditional upright and this is a healthy discount on this single battery model. See the offer on Amazon UK.

• Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum, now £299 (save £150.99): The twin battery Stick Vacuum means more time cleaning as you can easily switch batteries. View the offer on Amazon UK.

• Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner, now £199 (save £130.99): Traditional uprights means no batteries and more power, for greater cleaning, at a lower price. See the deal on Amazon UK.

Writing by Chris Hall.