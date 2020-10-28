(Pocket-lint) - Wyze, which is best known in the US for its inexpensive smart home cameras and gadgets, has introduced a new Wyze Cam.

Called Wyze Cam v3, the security camera remains affordable at $20 and boasts a new design and other noticeable differences from previous generations. It can be used both indoors and outdoors due to IP65 weather resistance, for instance.

It also has twice the infrared LEDs for better night vision. There's even a new colour night vision option, aided by a lower-aperture sensor that takes in 40 per cent more light. (You can enable black-and-white night vision, if you prefer.)

The Wyze Cam v3 captures five more frames per second; 20 during the day and 15 at night. It also has a 20-degree wider field of view, maxing out at 130 degrees. It boasts an 80-decibel siren, as well, which you can use as an alarm when the camera detects motion or figures in its view.

Finally, it offers two-way communication through the camera, so you can use it as a baby or pet monitor and be able to talk to others through it.

Preorders start 27 October 2020 through Wyze's own store, with a retail launch date and ship date of mid-November 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.