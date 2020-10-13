(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's fifth-annual sale, Prime Day 2020, has arrived with no shortage of deals on tech. The latest deal we've spotted is on Arlo's security cameras. Arlo is known for making impressive smart devices, so a discount on them is certainly welcomed.

One of the best Amazon US deals is on the Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight camera. Two Arlo Pro 3 Spotlights are available for $349.99. They usually retail for $499.99 each. If you need to cover a little bit more space, there’s a three-camera set for $454.99, down from $599.99.

We loved the Arlo Pro 3 home security cameras during our hands-on review. Installation was a breeze and 2K video is a step up from older security camera systems. The only problem we had with it was its price, which includes a cloud storage subscription to Arlo Smart.

The other US Prime Day 2020 deal is on the Arlo Ultra 2. This top-of-the-line Arlo device offers just about everything you’d want in a home security camera. You get two cameras that are capable of capturing crystal clear 4K UHD video. They also each have microphones and noise-canceling technology. They regularly go for $600 together, but they've seen their price slashed to $419.99.

In our review we for the Arlo Ultra, we mentioned that it was the best choice for someone with deep pockets interested in a home security camera, but at this price, it’s a little more affordable, while also offering the ability to store video locally to avoid the Arlo Smart subscription.

Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale, exclusive to Prime members who subscribe to Amazon Prime. This year, Prime members in the US, UK, and several other countries around the globe can get access to thousands of discounts across Amazon from 13 October to 14 October.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.