(Pocket-lint) - Robot vacuums are becoming more and more typical in households around the world, as people realise that these clever little devices can make sure they hardly have to do any manual cleaning themselves.

That's where Roborock comes in - after being founded a few years ago it's sprinted to the very forefront of the market with a series of robot vacuums that have repeatedly impressed us hugely. These have steadily added features and become complex cleaning devices. Now, though, its new Roborock S4 Max is taking things back to basics with an excellent vacuum that's super easy to set up and use.

It launches today, and we've gathered a few pressing reasons why it might just be the perfect cleaner for your home.

Roborock's approach with the S4 Max was to keep things simple, and we think you can even see that in its design, which is really attractive and simple, a matte black look that keeps the vacuum from being something to draw your eye.

It also means that the S4 Max is a pure vacuum - while others in the range of devices offered by Roborock can handle mopping jobs to keep hard floors gleaming, not everyone wants a device that can do both, and those people shouldn't have to compromise on the quality of their vacuuming. That's why the S4 Max delivers top-grade vacuuming, without any shortcuts, pure and simple.

That simplicity, though, is only in terms of the function offered by the Roborock S4 Max. Beneath its hood, this is still an extraordinarily sophisticated robot vacuum, one that offers almost limitless amounts of customisation choices to the user if they want them.

At its most simple you can set it to automatically clean your home, and let it map out its own floorplan using hyper-sensitive LiDAR scanning. It'll work out the most efficient pattern to clean in, and you'll be able to put your feet up. The S4 Max will know when it's on hard floor or carpet, adjust its suction power accordingly, and your floors will all be left looking super clean.

However, if you want, there are loads of ways to tweak how it works. You can set individual cleaning parameters for different rooms really easily through the Roborock app, and make a schedule to ensure that the S4 Max cleans in an unobtrusive way. These schedules can be different for certain days, times and suction strengths, so there countless ways to set things up.

Plus, if there are bits of your home that you'd rather the S4 Max didn't take on, that's easy to set up, too. You can put down up to 10 each of invisible walls and no-go zones to simply stop the vacuum entering certain areas.

Of course, the heart of any vacuum comes down to how well it can actually lift dirt and dust from surfaces, and suffice to say that the Roborock S4 Max is a superstar on that front. It boasts a massive 2000Pa in suction power, which gives it the power to clean both hard floors and carpets effectively.

Plus, a huge 5200mAh battery that Roborock's squeezed in means that it can run for up to 150 minutes before it needs a charge, covering up to 250 square metres of your home. Of course, those battery top-ups are all automatic - the S4 Max will return to its dock to charge before heading out to pick up where it left off.

Finally, a sizeable 460ml dustbin means you won't have to empty it too regularly, and a washable HEPA-Type E11 filter makes sure that 95% of particles like mold and pet dander don't escape the vacuum.

These are just a selection of the many reasons why the Roborock S4 Max is an exciting launch for those looking for a pure and simple robot vacuum, especially for a super-impressive price of just $429.