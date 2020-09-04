Haier's connected 'wine bank' enables you to organise wines with an app and adjust temperature zones

(Pocket-lint) - During its keynote speech at IFA 2020, appliance giant Haier has announced a connected 'wine bank' that enables you to manage temperature zones with an app as well as catalogue your wines.

It's an upright wine cooler that's available in Mono Zone and Double Zone versions, the devices use Haier's own hOn app which controls all the company's connected appliances. The app will connect to the Vivino service which means you can identify and catalogue your wines with a scan of the label.

The devices have quite a sleek black look with a glass door and classic wooden slats inside to hold the wines.

The Double Zone version of the wine cellar uses the app to control the two zones - the app can suggest temperature according to the wines present or pre-set programs depending on the type of wine. Of course, you can control the temperature on the unit itself.

Pricing and availability of the two new wine cellars are yet to be confirmed.

Haier has a bunch of well-known appliance brands under its banner including GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, Hoover and Candy.

Writing by Dan Grabham.