Smeg Vivoscreen smart ovens make cooking easier

(Pocket-lint) - Smeg - an Italian cooking brand probably best known for their cool retro fridges - has launched a collection of connected ovens.

The Vivoscreen connected oven range comes in a choice of two display options - the standard Vivo screen and larger VivoMax screen - with both screens available on two design lines known as Linea and Dolce Stil Novo.

The standard Vivo screen measures 95 x 55mm, while the extra wide larger Vivo Max display measures 150 x 52mm, allowing for extra information and functions visible at the same time.

Both are full touch displays with both vertical and horizontal scrolling, and they are both full colour displays too with graphics to make using all the functions nice and simple.

Pressing and holding on an item on the display will see a pop up appear to explain its function and as you would expect, there are a number of automatic programmes as well as a My Recipes section for storage of up to 64 of your favourite recipes. The ovens also come with a temperature probe to monitor the core temperature of the food you're cooking.

The Vivoscreen ovens join Smeg's SmegConnect smart oven range that work with the SmegConnect app, allowing users to control them remotely with a smartphone or tablet.

The Smeg Vivoscreen connected ovens will be available in stores in September 2020 with pricing starting from £1099. Pre-orders are open now at the Smeg London store.

