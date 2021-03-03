(Pocket-lint) - Buying a vacuum has never been easy, quite frankly, but it's easy to feel like it gets harder all the time - there are so many brands out there, but there are also a wide range of types of vacuums, as well.

You might be thinking about getting a cordless vacuum, and lean towards a portable stick model, but you might just as easily be tempted to ease your burden by picking up a robot vacuum that'll clean for you. Each has its own merits, so we've gathered together some of the key points you'll want to keep in mind as you decide what vacuum's best for you. The good news is that whatever your preference, Roborock has an option that's likely to suit you.

When it comes to cleaning, possibly the key stat for a vacuum is its suction power - it measures just how powerful the vacuum actually is, which gives a good reflection of how effectively you can expect it to actually clean surfaces.

Of course, this number varies between models, but it also changes between types of vacuum. Take the Roborock H6, which has 150AW of suction to call on - because it's a stick model, it's able to pack a bigger motor to get this extra power, which makes it a bit of a beast at cleaning.

The Roborock S7, one of the most powerful robot vacuums anywhere on the market, doesn't have quite the same power, but makes up for it by being autonomous.

That autonomy is where robot vacuums really come into their own, for obvious reasons. While you might get the deepest cleaning from a manually-operated vacuum like the superb H6, a robot like the S7 redefines what cleaning even means.

Gone are the days of having to set aside time for the chore of vacuuming if you welcome it into your home. Instead, you'll simply set a schedule that can be as complicated or simple as you like, and the vacuum will clean your floors for you.

You don't even have to worry about telling it where your carpets or walls are - it'll detect and adjust for your floorplan and furniture automatically. That's something no stick vacuum can manage.

Another feature that the S7 brings to the table is mopping, which lets you fill up a sizeable water tank in the robot's body and swap it over to a wet-cleaning mode. This is great for cleaning hard floors and leaving behind shining surfaces, and the S7 revolutionises it even further by adding a sonic vibration to really clear away grime.

Obviously, normal vacuums generally can't mop as well, so if you know you'd find a use for this feature it's well worth considering a robot model, we'd say. On the other hand, if you've mostly got carpeted rooms, it might not be as key for you.

Usefully, though, whether you opt for one of Roborock's robot vacuums or its stick model, you're not going to be getting a "dumb" vacuum, either way. The H6 still packs in some amazing features, including a sophisticated suction system that makes sure its power remains completely consistent even as you use it on different surfaces.

And if you do go the robotic route, you'll be getting smart mapping, easily-controlled no-go zones, multi-floor support to let you use one robot vacuum on multiple storeys, and much more all in the single package of the S7.

You can pick up a Roborock H6 or a Roborock S7 right now if you think you know which one of them is best for you - say it quietly, though: we prefer to have both!