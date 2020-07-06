You can pick up a solid Ecovacs robot vacuum at a steep discount in Amazon's summer sale

Robot vacuums are one of those bits of home technology that we've started recommending more and more as recent years have passed, and the technology getting crammed into them has become ever more sophisticated.

Where once they were plagued by navigation issues and weedy power, modern robot vacuums can legitimately and easily do household cleaning for you, leaving your floors constantly gleaming. They're great, in short.

Ecovacs makes some really solid options in the market, too, and does a solid job of offering vacuums at a range of price points. In fact, not too long ago we took a look at its Deebot Ozmo 920 and were impressed by its impressive navigation and mapping, which made quick work of establishing the best pattern for cleaning our home.

Now, one of Ecovacs' slightly more affordable vacuums (although still very much a premium model) is getting a seriously big price reduction as part of Amazon's suprise summer sale.

squirrel_widget_235330

It's had its price slashed by a sizeable 36%, doing the work in bringing it down from the premium end of the market into mid-range territory, however briefly.

This is a great vacuum to initiate you into having robot cleaners - it can both vacuum as normal and indeed mop your floors for when you want to clear off grime, and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

That means you can put your feet up and literally order it about with your voice - something that we can promise doesn't get old if you're used to having to do a weekly vacuum yourself.

The deal ends on July 12th, so you've got a few days to make up your mind, but you can check it out here on Amazon if you're interested.