Wyze has announced and launched its first official smart home camera designed for outdoor use. It's called the Wyze Cam Outdoor. An outdoor surveillance camera has been Wyze’s most requested product, said Wyze Director of Product Marketing Scott Wilson in the announcement.

Cam Outdoor features 1080p live streaming and recording, night vision, 8x digital zoom, two-way audio, and a rechargeable battery with a life of up to six months. It also has an SD card with up to 32GB of storage. It's different from Wyze's indoor cameras in that it's weather resistant and wire-free. It also has a travel mode that allows the camera to record anywhere offline - no hub required.

That means you can bring the camera on your vacations. A limited number of Wyze Cam Outdoor bundles are available now for $49.99. The bundle includes the camera, base station, power adapter, base station ethernet cable, a USB charging cable, and screw assembly, and a user guide.

Wyze has been around since 2017. Its affordable smart home products have received appraise from reviewers across the internet; they can be found on the shelves of hardware stores such as Home Depot US, but the brand itself is still relatively little-known in the US and elsewhere.