This Father's day, get $50 off the superb Roborock S5 Max robot vacuum

It's no secret that Roborock makes some of our very favourite robot vacuums on the market - the company might not have been around for that many years, but that just makes it all the more impressive how quickly it's cemented its place at the top of the pile.

There are now quite a few vacuums to choose from in Roborock's range, but one of the very best it's ever made is the S5 Max, a superb all-rounder that's got an impressive price tag.

In fact, right now it's discounted by a whole $50 at Walmart to mark Father's Day, making it the perfect time to pick one up for your Dad (or for yourself!). We've gathered some of the main reasons why you might want to think about taking the plunge on the Roborock S5 Max.

There's one factor that's, for us, more important than any other when it comes to choosing a vacuum of any kind, robot or otherwise, and that's how effectively it cleans. A device can have all the bells and whistles you'd like but if its suction won't do the job, you're sunk.

That's why Roborock fitted the S5 Max with suction so powerful that it can pick up items as heavy as a AA battery, even with a full dustbin - think about how powerful that makes it! That means that in practice you can expect it to absolutely blast through regular dust and dirt, leaving behind gleaming floors and fresh carpets.

When it comes to those floors, though, the S5 Max has a brilliant trick up its sleeve. Unlike many robot vacuums, it also has a mopping function to make sure that it can polish hard floors beautifully. In fact, it's got a big enough water tank that it can handle up to 2,000 square feet of flooring before you might need to top it up - that's a huge range.

The mop is spring-loaded, which means that it exerts really consistent pressure to leave behind an even finish, all while managing its water use to make sure that it's not wasting a single drop of water.

You can tell the vacuum where to mop and where not to, and it'll remember these zones whenever you switch it into mopping mode, which means you've got complete control over how it cleans your home.

Of course, one of the main benefits of choosing a robot vacuum compared to a traditional model is that you don't have to do the work - and the core saving there is made in the form of time you get back. With a sophisticated model like the Roborock S5 Max, you don't even have to map out your home for it.

It's loaded with sensors that let it automatically create a map of your home as it works, adjusting its cleaning plan to take the most efficient route around the floor space you want it to work on. These sensors are complex enough that they can automatically detect when it changes onto a carpet, to adjust the suction accordingly, but if you want to take more control that's easily done.

You can set no-go zones and create schedules for when the vacuum should work, making sure that you never have an issue with it interrupting your regular work call, or making it clean in the middle of the night when it can't disturb anyone. It's the perfect mixture of automation and customisation.

In fact, to make the S5 Max even easier to control, you can even integrate it with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant to make it a fully functioning part of your smart home.

Trust us when we say that there's nothing quite like telling your smart assistant that you'd like the vacuum to clean to make you feel like you're living in the future - it's as close to having a robot butler as we've gotten so far.

If that sounds attractive to you, you might want to act on the superb discount that Roborock's set live with Walmart, taking $50 off the price of an S5 Max - you've got until June 20 to take advantage, whether you think it would be a perfect gift, or just want it for your own home.