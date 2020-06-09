Swann debuts Wire-Free Security Camera for both in and outside use

Security specialist Swann has announced the Wire-Free Security Camera. Designed for the home, the completely wireless camera is a sealed unit and can be mounted inside or out.

The Full HD camera boasts an IP65 weatherproof rating so it can withstand everything the weather can throw at it including driving rain, snow and summer heatwaves. A magnetic mounting stand means you can point it any way you want and the kit includes mounting plugs and screws as well as an adhesive strip.

As with many other cameras on the market, there's also a microphone and speaker so you can have a two-way conversation with a delivery driver or intruder near to the camera if it's placed outside.

Many rivals already have similar solutions on the market, but unlike several others, Swann's camera has free local and cloud storage so the footage is saved (seven days) and locally backed-up (two days). You can add extra storage via a subscription should you wish. Video and data is encrypted, while two-factor authentication is in place, too.

Because the Wire-Free Security Camera is rechargeable and battery-powered, it won't stop recording if there's an internet or power outage. Recording continues and the camera will just back it up to the cloud later.

The camera also boasts an ultra-wide 180-degree viewing angle for full coverage. It also aims to give you reliable alerts with the aid of True Detect heat and motion sensing, while there's also infrared night vision so you can see in the dark up to 8 metres from the camera.

