Robot vacuums are constantly evolving with new features. One thing they often struggle with though, is avoiding objects left on the floor.

Roborock claims it has the answer with a new robot vacuum known as the S6 MaxV.

This new bot is an upgraded version of the already fantastic Roborock S6. It includes several feature enhancements, such as 25 per cent more suction power, a larger water tank and more.

Most interestingly though is the inclusion of a front-facing, twin-camera system that's designed to help the S6 MaxV avoid obstacles in its way as it cleans your home. The company says that this includes everything from shoes to accidental pet poop.

If you've been putting off buying a robot vacuum because you're worried it might spread mess around your home rather than cleaning it, then the S6 MaxV might well quell those fears.

The S6 MaxV uses an LDS navigation system, combined with these intelligent cameras that are powered by a Qualcomm APQ8053 processor to recognise all manner of objects in its path.

The company claims it'll not only be able to avoid everything from cups, shoes, pet bowls and more left on the floor, but also notify you in the app too.

It seems that Roborock's robot vacuums just keep getting better and better.

This bot also has multi-level mapping capabilities where it'll recognise up to four different floors of your home. You can program it into zones to clean in some rooms and mop in others as well as setting no-go zones where you need them.

We'll be reviewing the Roborock S6 MaxV soon, so check back to see how it stands up to the rest. If the specs are anything to go by, it's going to be a winner.