Smeg's new coffee grinder will be irresistible for coffee lovers

Smeg has debuted a new coffee grinder to beef up its range of coffee-making gear.

The new £200 CGF01 coffee grinder is designed to match the existing Smeg kitchen products including the ECF01 espresso coffee machine and the DCF02 drip-filter coffee machine. And of course, it also compliments those products as well as the company's milk frother.

Smeg says it offers professional-level grinding which, as any coffee connoisseur will tell you, is all-important. The conical grinders themselves are forged from stainless steel to preserve aroma without altering the flavour.

As usual with Smeg appliances, there's the same rounded design, chrome details and pastel colours that you get with the company's toasters, kettles and mixers. And you also get the same die-cast aluminium body from the other products.

The grinding can be finely controlled with the simple lever. Indeed, there are up to 30 different levels to choose from. That seems like a lot, but Smeg says it's important so you can get the right grain for every machine and taste, so it seems that purchasers will need to experiment quite a bit to get the result they want.

Obviously this will depend on the other equipment you're going to use it with, like an espresso machine versus a French press, for example.