Arlo takes dig at Ring on International Data Privacy Day

As part of International Data Privacy Day, smart home manufacturer Arlo has outlined its own "privacy pledge", informing customers that it will not sell or share any data gleaned from the use of its products.

In the process, it has taken a sly dig at Ring and other rival brands: "Recent news reports have called some companies into question surrounding their real-world behaviour versus their stated privacy policy," said Arlo CEO Matt McRae.

"We don’t capture user data for advertising or sell it to third parties, we don’t view or keep data without consent, and we don’t volunteer user data to law enforcement.

"These are standards that were established since the launch of our first Arlo camera, and we’re proud to reaffirm our user privacy commitment with the Arlo Privacy Pledge."

Ring customers recently expressed concerns with information being passed onto local police forces without being informed first. It has also been accused of using some third-party trackers in its software.

The Amazon-owned company has since announced a new part of its mobile app to address privacy issues: Control Center. However, Arlo believes that its open, transparent policies already provide piece of mind to users of its products.

"We never share your data, including videos, without your knowledge or a court order to do so. If there is a request by law enforcement for your videos, we require a legally enforceable search warrant or other equivalent court order mandating that Arlo turn over the videos to law enforcement," it said as part of its privacy pledge.

The company also revealed that videos, such as those recorded on the Arlo Video Doorbell, will only be kept for the duration of your membership plan. After that time they will be permanently deleted and cleaned from the Arlo cloud.

You can see the whole Arlo privacy pledge here.