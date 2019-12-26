Get started with smart lighting - Lifx gear is up to 35 per cent off

If you've been looking to get started with smart lighting, check out the Lifx deals that are around during these Boxing Day sales and beyond.

The starter kit - which is 35 per cent off today - will get you a Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip - you'll get 2m in the box, plus a base. It's available for £50, down from £76.

Lifx bulbs are also significantly reduced - down to £30 or £35 - that's at least £10 off.

Lifx LED light bulbs can be controlled using a smartphone app but don't require an additional hub. From the Lifx app, you can turn your lights on or off, adjust brightness, change the colour, and even create a light show to go with your music.

You can also use them as wake-up bulbs and, what's more, they're compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control them with whatever smart home gear you have already.

Lifx lights offer more than 16 million colours and you can adjust them so that they create the perfect mood.

For more details on how they work with Apple gear, check out Lifx's HomeKit site here. We've also got this handy HomeKit guide as well, telling you how to get started with it.

