Let the Roborock robot vacuum clean your house this Christmas

So you can do the important things like have fun or getting cooking for your guests

Christmas can be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be super stressful.

All those people descending on your house, waiting to enjoy your hospitality, but also pick holes in your cleaning capabilities. You don't need the hassle, do you?

So, whether it's your mother or mother-in-law that you're needing to impress, the last thing you want to have to do is spending time cleaning your carpets or floors when there are other more fun things to do instead.

Thankfully we live in the 21 century and through the wonders of modern technology robots can now clean your carpets and mop your floors so you can do other more important things yourself - like eat mince pies or wrap presents.

And while it's fair to say that once upon a time robot vacuum cleaners were expensive, that's not the case now. Advances in technology and AI have meant they are very much affordable, especially if you can spot a deal.

Roborock has been making robot vacuum cleaners for a number of years and has a range of models to suit not only every budget, but most cleaning requirements.

Even better, the company has a number of deals on at the moment:

The Roborock S5 is currently $449.99 instead of $499.99 meaning you’ll save 10 per cent ($50) on the RRP if you buy it from Amazon.com in the next 6 days (offer ends on the 20 December 2019).

Or if you want something more powerful, you can save $60 on the Roborock S5 Max if you buy it between the 16 December and the 20 December 2019. It’s down to $539.99, previously costing $599.99, you’ll save 10 per cent on the RRP at Amazon.com.

If you want to save really big, you can get the brilliant Roborock E3 between the 18 December and the 25 December for just $269.99, a saving of $80 or 23 per cent. You can get the deal from Amazon.com.