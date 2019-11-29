Sprucing up the home after a big Thanksgiving dinner? If you have a smart home then this twin-pack smart plug offer from Kasa - which is a brand from TP-Link - offers hub-free and easy control at a great price.

The two pack is just $19.99, which is a third off the usual price, making smart lighting control easy and affordable.

Interested? See the Kasa Smart Plug Lite 2-Pack deal on Amazon

Best of all, the Kasa Smart Plug Lite works with a whole bunch of devices. Whether you use Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT, there's a full range of control. And, as we said, you don't need a separate hub controller - just connect to your Wi-Fi network and away you go.

Now, a smart plug may seem simple, but it's a great way of integrating routines. Be that switching the lights off at a certain time, or setting schedules for when you're away on vacation. There's Apple iOS and Google Android app compatibility.

In addition, there's a bunch of other smart home kit, as highlighted in our Best Smart Home Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday piece, which is well worth checking out to ensure you nab all the best bargains.