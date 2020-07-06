Amazon UK has a decent discount on the Philips Hue Starter Bundle at the moment as part of its Summer Sale discounts this week. It's a bit like Amazon Prime Day but without the massive branding or the need to have a Prime account.

The packs - which differ depending on the light fitting you have - enable you to play with light and choose from 16 million colours with the Philips Hue Starter Kit. You can sync your Philips Hue lights with movies and music through your iOS and Android devices. Philips Hue is compatible with Apple HomeKit, too.

The deals currently available include:

• Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Pack E27 Edison Screw: Save £10, was £94.99, now £84.99: This excellent starter pack of Philips Hue bulbs is a total bargain. See this deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Pack B22 Bayonet Cap: Save £10, was £94.99, now £84.99: If you've got bayonet bulbs, this is the one for you. See this deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Pack GU10 Spot: Save £5, was £99.99, now £94.99: Not such a great saving as the other packs but still decent. See this deal at Amazon.