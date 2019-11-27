The best Black Friday deals on home security cameras from EZVIZ

It's the most wonderful time of the year - with Black Friday deals coming out of our ears. That makes it the perfect time to pick up that bit of smart home tech (or otherwise) that you've been eyeing up for months.

One of the most rewarding types of smart home tech is the security camera - a humble enough idea, but brands like EZVIZ have been making huge strides in recent years to make sure that you're able to secure your home and property with total confidence.

From outdoor cameras to indoor monitoring systems and more, EZVIZ has a range of options to pick from, all of them worth considering. Now, with Black Friday as the prompt, EZVIZ has announced major discounts on some of its flagship products. Keep reading to find out some of the best deals to check out right now.

All of these deals run from now until 1 December, so be sure not to wait too long to jump on them.

This nifty and easy-to-use outdoor camera is weatherproof and has great night vision, with an HD recording resolution of 720p. An onboard alarm and light should deter unwanted visitors, too.

It's got a massive 50% discount right now, from £79.99 down to £39.99 on Amazon UK. In the US, meanwhile, it's got a $20 discount on Amazon US, bringing it down to $39.99.

This upgraded version of the CTQ3W shares all the same great features, including that night vision with a range of up to 30 metres, but ups the recording quality to a full 1080p.

It's also 50% off at the moment, reduced from £119.99 to £59.99 on Amazon UK. Americans can find it reduced hugely, with a coupon taking it down from $89.99 to $49.98 on Amazon US.

If you're looking to make sure that you can also see what's going on inside your home, as well as outside, EZVIZ's CTQ6C cameras are perfect for a variety of needs. Whether you want it to watch a room with valuables in it, or are on the lookout for a high-tech baby monitor, they're suited to a range of requirements.

Right now both colour-design options are heavily reduced down to a price of £29.99. You can view the cameras and that great £29.99 deal on Amazon UK. Amazon US, meanwhile, has the cameras down to $29.99 from $49.99.

You might not need quite such a full-featured offering as the cameras above, though, if you're instead searching for a simple indoor camera that could work as an intercom, or just as a way of keeping an eye around your house with a smaller-sized unit. The CTQ2C is perfect for that need, not least because it can be easily mounted on a variety of surfaces.

The 720p version of the camera is discounted by 37%, from £34.99 down to £21.99, making it an extremely affordable way to start upgrading your home security. Check out the £21.99 deal on Amazon UK. In the US, meanwhile, the camera is down to $32.99 on Amazon US.

This one's a straightforward comparison - it's the same as the Indoor Camera above, but with higher-quality recording resolution, in case that's something you need. It's even more heavily discounted, with 57% knocked off its price.

This takes it down from £69.99 to £29.99 on Amazon UK. In America you can pick it up for $44.99 on Amazon US.

Moving back outdoors, though, another solid reduction is to be found on EZVIZ's Wire-Free Battery Camera, a really intuitive security camera with a hefty rechargeable battery to make sure you don't have to worry about any rewiring or mains power when it comes to getting a capable camera in place.

This camera is reduced in price by 20% for Black Friday, with a check-out voucher taking it down from £149.99 to £119.99 on Amazon UK. In the US, though, the camera is actually 50% off, coming down from $119.99 to $59.99 at checkout on Amazon US.

Camera expertise means that EZVIZ isn't just limited to home security, though - far from it. It also has a range of great action cameras that can help you record anything you might need to without breaking the bank.

The S3 camera records in full 4K and has a handy touchscreen display on its rear for viewfinding, plus it comes with a waterproof case to make sure you can use it where you want.

It's got a huge 54% discount for Black Friday because of a check-out voucher on Amazon that takes it down from £114.99 to just £54.99, a steal for an action camera like this. The £54.99 deal is live on Amazon UK.

The big brother to the S3, in many ways, the S6 adds some useful features including voice control, image stabilisation and built-in waterproofing to make for a compelling upgrade if you want an even more serious camera.

Amazingly, the S6 is even more heavily reduced, too. With a voucher at check-out included, its price has come down from £169.99 to just £69.99, a massive 59% drop. You can pick it up through Amazon UK right here.