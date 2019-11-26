It's hard to digest the sheer amount of Black Friday deals going live, but here a couple that you really should consider because they're a steal.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug, which basically makes any "dumb" appliance a smart connected accessory, is on sale at Amazon - and it's the lowest price we've ever tracked. It's just $16 ($19 off) for a single plug, or you can pay $59 ($26 off) for a triple pack of smart plugs. Best Buy is offering the same discount on a single Mini Smart Plug, if you prefer to shop over there instead of at Amazon.

Now, if you're mostly trying to save some cash, we also have to mention the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi plug, because it's four-pack is just $40 on Amazon, down from $50. While it's not as big as a discount, you are getting more plugs for the price. They don't require a hub, and they allow you to control your devices from anywhere. They also feature device grouping, scheduling, voice control, and more.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is just as easy to use, too. Simply insert it into a standard three-prong outlet, connect it to your Wi-Fi network using the Wemo app, and then plug in your "dumb" appliance - whether it's a coffee maker or fan or lamp - to turn it into a connected accessory. You can mostly turn them on or off, but there's also a scheduling feature, so you can set timers for your devices.

If you're feeling really festive, you can plug your Christmas tree into any one of these smart plugs and then control your tree's lights through either the plug's app or by voice. That's right: both Wemo and TP-Link support all the usual assistants, i.e., Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.