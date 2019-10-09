The 16th Pocket-lint Awards will be taking place in association with EE in November, celebrating the nominations across 19 categories from games and smartphones to cameras and smartwatches.

All of the devices and products nominated have been reviewed by us in full and there are some fantastic contenders. Here we are looking at the best in security cameras, which is a new category for this year.

We've already covered the best in games and the best in cameras, while the other categories will be following in separate stories over the next couple of weeks, giving you a rundown of the nominees, along with what each of the specific categories mean.

The Best Security Camera category in the EE Pocket-lint Awards features nominees from the best indoor and outdoor security cameras keeping an eye on your home and it includes video doorbells. The Short List nominations for Best Security Camera 2019 are:

You can click on each of the products above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the excellent security cameras above you think should win the Best Security Camera award for 2019 and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Security Camera 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.