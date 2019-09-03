Roborock has revealed a new and improved version of its high-end robot vacuum cleaner that the company claims has enhanced mopping capability and is designed to provide a seamless, automated mopping and vacuuming experience.

The new Roborock S5 Max, takes the foundations of the already excellent Roborock S5 and adds an electric water tank that allows for improved water flow customisation options and a bigger tank too. This means the S5 Max should be able to handle more floor space and is capable of mopping up to 2,000 square feet.

The Roborock S5 Max also takes the intelligence of the Roborock line-up and uses this to ensure you get a smooth experience throughout your home. After all, it's all very well having a robot vacuum that's capable of mopping, but that's no good if you come home to find your carpets drenched. With this new and improved bot, you can use virtual no-mop zones to stop it from entering rooms it shouldn't.

The company says you'll also be able to adjust both water flow levels and the suction power on a room-by-room basis, meaning high-traffic areas of your home can benefit from some aggressive cleaning while other areas might get a light touch.

As you might gather from the name, the S5 Max is also going to be a performer in other areas too. It's powerful and can apparently pick up plenty of dirt, dust and debris during its travels, including heavy items like AA batteries you might have left scattered around the house.

Add to this setup all the usual stuff we love including voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Home, intelligent mapping, automatic docking and charging and more and you've got a really awesome little cleaning bot to add to your home.

Of course, we'll have to wait to see how it stacks up in the real world, but we won't have to wait long as the S5 Max is due to launch later this year for $599.