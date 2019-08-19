Ikea to invest further in smart devices bringing smart home to the masses

Ikea has announced it has committed more investment to creating smart home products.

The company already offers wireless charging, its Trådfri smart lighting and plug range, along with smart blinds and it recently partnered with Sonos for a Wi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker and a Table Lamp Speaker, but it looks like we can expect plenty more smart devices in the future.

In a statement following the establishment of its Ikea Home smart project (launched in 2012) as its own business unit within Ikea of Sweden, head of the unit, Björn Block, said: "At Ikea we want to continue to offer products for a better life at home for the many people going forward. In order to do so, we need to explore products and solutions beyond conventional home furnishing."

He added: "By working together with all other departments within Ikea, the business unit of IKEA Home smart will drive the digital transformation of the Ikea range, improving and transforming existing businesses and developing new businesses to bring more diverse smart products to the many people. We are just getting started."

The company is ideally positioned to bring smart home solutions to the masses. Its Trådfri smart lighting and smart plug system is excellent value, delivering a great experience. It is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Sonos Ikea Symfonisk speakers meanwhile, are functional in design whilst also delivering fantastic sound quality for their price - starting at £99.

With those in mind, we can't wait to see what else Ikea has up its Swedish sleeve in terms of future smart home products. Watch this space.