Kitchen appliance company Neff has unveiled a new range of products that add smarts to cooking, cleaning and keeping your food fresh.

The collection includes a "slide and hide" single oven, an induction hob and slim hood, coffee machine, dishwasher and fridge-freezer.

They each work with the Neff Home Connect application for smartphone control. The app also connects to Amazon Alexa to add voice capabilities and IFTT to integrate them with the rest of your smart home gadgetry.

The B48FT68H0 oven offers Alexa voice operation, while the app will notify you via your phone when cooking time is over. You can also see recipes through the Home Control app, which will also guide you through preparation.

There are also recipes in the app for the C17KS61H0 coffee machine and you can choose your brew of choice and automatically send the instruction to the smart device.

The Neff T59TS5RN0 induction cooktop and D96IKW1S0B creative slim hood can work together, with W-Fi-connected hood able to turn on automatically when the hob starts-up. Even the extraction rate will be adapted to suit the recipe. An ambient light can also be tuned for ideal cooking scenes.

Neff's KI8875D40 fridge-freezer gives users remote access to a supercooling function to reduce the temperature. While the Home Connect app will also keep track of how many cycles the new S517T80D6E dishwasher has spun, in order to prompt you to buy dishwasher tablets when you are running low.

"With Home Connect, our appliances are more intuitive than ever, freeing up our cooks’ time to concentrate on what’s important – creating ever-more delicious meals for family and friends to enjoy," said the company's group marketing manager, Jo Eyers.

You can find out more on Neff's dedicated webpage here. Prices are yet to be revealed.