  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news

Ring's video doorbell and spotlight are about to support Apple HomeKit

|
Ring Ring's video doorbell and spotlight are about to support Apple HomeKit
Google Home vs Home Mini vs Home Max vs Home Hub: Which Google Home speaker should you buy?
Google Home vs Home Mini vs Home Max vs Home Hub: Which Google Home speaker should you buy?

- This functionality is expected to arrive via an OTA update

If you own a Ring product and use it primarily with an Apple device, you'll be happy to hear HomeKit support is finally about to arrive.

Ring, the company, has been claiming it will add HomeKit support to its products, such as its popular Ring video doorbell, for at least three years. But when Amazon acquired Ring last year, many people thought this support would never arrive. Think again. The company has just received HomeKit certifications for its Video Doorbell Pro and Spotlight Cam -- more than a year after Amazon first promised us it was still coming.

As first reported by Zatz Not Funny, Twitter user Daniel Feodorov recently spotted, on Apple’s MFi licensing page, an indication that Ring earned HomeKit certification for two products. This discovery comes just a few days after Ring once again pledged on its Twitter that it's bringing HomeKit compatibility, along with "other exciting integrations". It said it would share information on timing "soon" - and we're still waiting.

To be clear, with HomeKit compatibility, Ring's doorbell and spot light will be able to kick off automations once it detects motion, and it will allow iPhone and iPad users to skip the Ring app and answer their doorbell directly using the Apple Home app on their mobile devices.

So, yes, it looks HomeKit support will finally land any day now. We just need an official announcement from either Ring or its parent company. With WWDC 2019 happening in June, maybe we will learn more by then, or perhaps, at the event.

PopularIn Smart Home
Google Nest Thermostat tips and tricks: Get the most out of your learning thermostat
Ring's video doorbell and spotlight are about to support Apple HomeKit
Hive adds detection zones, thumbnails and sounds to View Indoor and Outdoor cameras
Philips Hue's new Zones feature lets you group multiple bulbs in different areas
Sonos One and Beam smart speakers in US to get Google Assistant next week
Get an Amazon Echo Dot for 99p if you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited