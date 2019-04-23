Arlo, a smart home accessory maker that sells an audio doorbell, appears to be working on a smart video doorbell.

We know this thanks to new images of the device that leaked online. Spotted by Zatz Not Funny and published by Arlo partner I-View Now, the images show Arlo’s lineup of products, including a yet-to-be-released video doorbell. There's even some specs to go along with this leak.

The new video doorbell will offer a 2-megapixel Full HD video quality, a wide field-of-view, and two-way audio. Arlo's video doorbell will also connect to existing digital and mechanical door chimes. But that's about all we know at this point. Pricing and a release date weren't revealed.

There's hope that the video doorbell will launch with HomeKit support, as Arlo is currently adding that support to its existing lineup. It has a growing range of security cameras, each offering something slightly different. There's the Arlo Ultra, Pro 2, Pro, and Arlo camera, all of which need a hub to connect to and all run through the same Arlo app, so you can mix and match your system.

For more about Arlo's camera ecosystem, check out our guide. If you want to see how the company's audio doorbell compares to video doorbell offerings from Nest, Ring, and Netatmo, we have a comparison guide on that, too.