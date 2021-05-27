How to answer a Ring doorbell on Amazon Echo devices

(Pocket-lint) - Owners of all Echo devices can answer their Ring doorbell using Alexa. If you have an Amazon Echo Show or Echo Spot you can answer with video, while if you have an audio-only Echo, you can still hear the audio and speak to the person at your door.

While the Ring skill has been available for several years for Echo devices it was updated in 2020 with the ability for Echo Show and Spot users to talk to guests, which Ring calls "two-way communication".

Previously, Echo Show and Spot owners could only see and hear people that were at the door, they couldn't respond. Now you can now talk back - using your Echo device in the same way as the Ring app on a smartphone, tablet or computer or audio-only Echo device.

The functionality works on other Ring security cameras too, so you can use your Echo Show, Spot or Amazon Fire Tablet in Show Mode as a security hub.

To start using two-way communication, just say "Alexa, answer [camera or doorbell name]" or "Alexa, talk to [camera or doorbell name]." This is the same command as you'd use if you were answering on an audio-only Alexa device but of course you can only hear and speak to the person rather than see them.

You can also enter a Live View by saying "Alexa, show me [camera or doorbell name]." If you wish to speak, you can unmute that mike to start a conversation.

Alexa Routines can also be set up to play custom announcements and Alexa can play a chime or make a generic announcement when the bell is rung or motion is detected.

Two-way communication is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Spain, and Germany.

