RIP Google Chromecast Audio. You didn't even make it to your fourth birthday.

Chromecast Audio is a tiny disc dongle that can wirelessly fling music to dumb speakers. All you have to do is plug in its 3.5mm line-out and Micro USB power cable, and then you're good to go. It even supports multi-room audio. Having setup this dinky device ourselves, we were at one point using it every day. It was affordable enough to buy without really thinking about, simple to use, and it supported all our favourite services.

There was very little to complain about. It was the perfect device to breathe connectivity into our existing disconnected speakers. Unfortunately, Google is now discontinuing the dongle. In a statement to the media, the company confirmed it stopped manufacturing Chromecast Audio products and said that, as its product portfolio has evolved, it now offers a variety of other products "for users to enjoy audio".

We can't help but wonder if Google is killing Chromecast Audio because an upgraded Google Home Mini with 3.5mm line-out is on the way. After all, the $30 Amazon Echo Dot has a 3.5mm line-out, but as of right now, the current-generation Google Home Mini does not.

Google said it will continue to offer assistance for Chromecast Audio devices. So, if you want to get one before stock runs out, you can find them on the Google Store at over half off. They're normally $35, but they're now discounted to $15.