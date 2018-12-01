10 best kitchen gifts for Christmas

Christmas. It's a time for parties, for cooking, for entertaining. So what do you get someone that loves to be the hostess with the mostess? Whether they are looking for an app enabled kettle so they can make a cuppa from bed, or something that is looking to up their cooking game we've picked a range of gifts that will fit many a wannabe cook or cocktail maker.

Better still all the gifts we've picked won't break the bank allowing you to still have plenty of money left over to buy drinks for the dinner party you'll no-doubt get invited to off the back of your great present choice.

Here are our favourite kitchen gadgets:

• View offer on Amazon UK

If you know someone who really likes their cup of tea, whatever the time of day this is the kettle to get them. This Wi-Fi connected kettle (£129.99) can be controlled via Alexa, or a smartphone allowing them to have a cuppa at a moment's notice. Better still with iFTTT support they can create numerous recipes to fit in with smart home life. Just make sure they invite you for afternoon tea afterwards.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

If they've already got an Amazon Echo or Google Home, then this smart plug (£30) will boost what they can do around the home. You can use a smart plug to control anything plugged into it, whether that's a lamp that turns on in hallway when they come home or merely allow them to turn on the slow cooker from the office.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

Sous is still all the range, and if this gift is for a would-be-chef this will allow them to up their game considerably. Simply attach the Precision Cooker (£139) to any pot, add water, drop in desired food in a sealed bag or glass jar and start cooking with the touch of a button on the device. It's that simple. Who needs an oven.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

If they are a big fan of the Sunday roast, then you'll want to get them a wireless meat thermometer (£89) that connects to your phone to tell you when your food is cooked perfectly. Able to monitor both inside and outside temperature they'll be able to sit back on the sofa and the app will tell them when everything is cooked perfectly.

• View offer on Google in the US | John Lewis

This small 7-inch smart home device (£139) is perfect for checking recipes when your in the kitchen without having to get their phone out, and because it comes with Google Assistant they can even ask Google for the next instruction via a voice command.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

This is the perfect gift for that family member or friend that likes to make a cup of coffee or tea, drink half of it, and then forget the rest. The Ember (£79.95) is a connected mug that can keep your drink hot depending on your liking all controlled via your

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

Drop (£85) is a connected scale for those that like to cook. The accompanying app for your iPhone will display the weights from under a gram to 6KG and also comes with hundreds of recipes that will automatically resize if you don't have enough of any on ingredient.

- £95

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

Herbs from the supermarket are great, but they always die pretty quickly. Why not give the gift of growing them this year regardless of the time of year. The Click and Grow Smart Garden (£95) lets them grown up to three different plant pods simultaneously thanks to a built in LED grow light. The system comes with over 50 different plant pods to pick from that have everything they'll need to successfully grow something regardless of how "green-fingered" they are.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

If they've yet to get into the "Alexa" game then the new Echo Plus (£139.99) is a great way to do it, especially if they've got plans to make their home smart too. This pack comes with a smart light bulb that you'll be able to control via Alexa using your voice.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

If they are a huge fan of the Great British Bake Off then they'll want to make cakes and all things baking. This KitchenAid mini stand mixer (£269.99) not only looks great, but will whip up the perfect sponge. It's also 40 per cent off so you can make out you love them more than you perhaps do. Don't worry it will be our little secret.