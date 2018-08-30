Earlier this week, Harman announced a new speaker, the Citation 500, but now it's officially introducing the Citation series.

This series consists of the 500 (£580), as well as the One (£180), 100 (£280), 300 (£350), and Bar (£800) speakers. Of these five Citation devices, only the One and 100 offer touch control, though their just mono playback speakers, while the 300 and 500 speakers offer stereo, and the Bar offers 3.0 playback. They all come with built-in Google Assistant and support Chromecast, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

According to the Samsung-owned company, the Citation series offers the option to use the speakers individually or build a 5.1-channel surround sound system. They each feature multi-room capabilities, too. But the real star of the show is built-in Google Assistant, which allows you to cue up songs, ask questions, set reminders, etc. And, with Chromecast, you can cast from apps to these speakers.

The Citation series also includes a (£700) non-Assistant-enabled Sub with no touch control, as well as more smart Tower and Surround devices, which cost £2,200 and £400, respectively. Only the Tower has built-in Google Assistant, with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

If any of this interest you, all five speakers, which feature aluminum detailing and come in gray or black fabric, will be on display at IFA 2018 in Berlin. We hope to bring you a hands-on look soon. Any one within the line can be pre-ordered at Harman's website beginning in October.