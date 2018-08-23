Ikea might launch a cheap smart plug soon, leaked pics show

Ikea fans will be happy to know the Swedish retailer might soon add a new product to its smart home portfolio: super-cheap smart plugs.

Ikea appears to be getting ready to update its Tradfri line of smart home products with the addition of new smart plugs. These new devices will essentially turn dumb products smart, or rather, they'll allow you to control an offline product through a mobile app or a remote control, according to Swedish tech blog Teknikveckan, which noticed a few leaked photos from an internal Ikea inventory system.

The photos show specs and a description for a new Ikea smart plug that will come in two versions. One version will be a $15 “Control outlet kit” with a power button remote, while the other is a $10 “Wireless control outlet”. The remote magnetically attaches to metal and has a range of 10 meters. Also, like other Tradfri products, the new smart plug will support Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

1/6 Teknikveckan

There's no word yet when the smart plug will be released, or where or for how much in the UK. But it is clear it's definitely coming soon, and it's very exciting. Currently, automation products aren't exactly cheap, and with Ikea entering the space with various products at entry-level prices, we can assume the entire market will be on the cusp of lowering its prices as a whole, or at least we hope.