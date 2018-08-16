Look out, Nest. Johnson Controls said its Cortana-powered thermostat will start shipping soon with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

In 2017, Johnson Controls partnered with Microsoft on a thermostat. Called GLAS, the $319 device is made by Johnson Controls, which makes thermostats, but when it was originally announced, we were told it runs the Windows 10 IoT Core operating system and will offer Cortana voice services at launch. Now, however, Johnson Controls has confirmed it will also support both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant

Not only that, but GLAS will finally start shipping on 24 August. We're assuming the voice offerings are fine with Microsoft, considering the company also recently partnered with Amazon in order to get its Cortana assistant on Echo speakers (and it's allowing Alexa on Cortana devices).

Anyway, as far as other features go, GLAS notably has a gorgeous touchscreen display, which you can use to adjust the room temperature, look up your energy usage, check air quality, and view calendar information, among other things. And, because it works with all three of the main voice assistants, you can use your voice to control the temperature, too. If any of this interests you, buy it now from Johnson.

You’ll be able to install GLAS in residential or commercial buildings. And it costs only slightly more than the rivals like Nest and Ecobee.