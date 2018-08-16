Harman Kardon will show the Citation 500 smart speaker to the public for the first time at IFA 2018 from 31 August.

The high-end speaker comes with Google Assistant built in, so works like a Google Home or other voice controlled speaker using the same tech. However, it is a far beefier tabletop audio system than most.

It is stereo and has 200W overall system power for starters. And it is capable of 24Bits/96Khz high quality audio streaming.

There is also a full colour LCD touch panel on the top, for manual controls.

The Harman Kardon Citation 500 is Bluetooth enabled and also works with Chromecast, so you can cast audio to it from a compatible smartphone or tablet.

The Samsung-owned company has collaborated with textiles designer Kvadrat for its "innovative" wool fabrics that adorn the speaker unit, in either white/grey or black. That should ensure it looks as good on a unit in a main room, as fill it with audiophile sound.

It will be available for pre-order from the manufacturer's official website from the end of September, priced at £549.

We'll bring you more news and first impressions on the speaker from IFA 2018 in Berlin.