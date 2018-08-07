Remember the June oven?

No? Well, a few years ago, former Apple engineers, who both love to cook, introduced June, a smart oven with a Nvidia Tegra K1, 2.3GHz quad-core processor, 5-inch touchscreen, full HD camera, Wi-Fi connectivity, and built-in digital scale. Oh, and it gets over-the-air updates. But it also came with a $1,495 price tag at launch. Now, June is back, as a second oven that's much cheaper.

The new model, which costs $599 (and is $100 off for a limited time), lacks the built-in scale, but it's still super smart. It uses software to identify foods that you put inside and then enables specific programs based on what it sees to set the cook time and temperature. You can also watch the cooking process from the June app, which will send an alert when your food has finished baking.

This latest June oven, which sits on the countertop, can recognise more than 50 common foods with its built-in camera and offers the ability to air fry, dehydrate, and slow cook. June also started a recipe subscription service. It costs $4.99 a month and provides access to a set of recipes created specifically for the June oven. It displays pictures of ingredients and videos of each step.

If this interests you, the second-generation of the June Intelligent Oven is available to order and will start to ship today, too.