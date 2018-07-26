Amazon might be making a new Echo Dot speaker that looks awfully similar to the Google Home Mini.

The online retailer hasn’t released a new Echo Dot speaker since late 2016, but if some leaked photos are legit, it looks like it might release a third-generation model sometime soon. The images, which surfaced via AFTVnews and French publications Numerama and FrAndroid, primarily show that Amazon is embracing on a wildly different design - one that reminds us a lot of Google's smallest Home speaker.

The third-generation Echo Dot features black plastic and a flat top. These leaked photos show a more rounded device with fabric wrapping around the sides. The round LED is still there - but not glowing - and so are the Echo Dot's four physical buttons on top. Amazon reportedly increased the footprint of its next Echo Dot, too, in an effort to improve audio quality, like it did with its latest Echo speaker.

In the past, Amazon has made Echo hardware announcements in the autumn, around September, so we might hear more then.