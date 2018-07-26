Nespresso Barista is smartphone controlled and can even make hot chocolate

Nespresso is well known for its premium capsule coffee machines but its latest device is something quite different. Smarter too.

The Nespresso Barista is capable of making all manner of hot and cold drinks, including iced coffee and hot chocolate.

It comes with an integrated touch screen where you can choose from more than 20 drinks recipes. You put the ingredients - including a Nespresso capsule or chocolate - into the machine, press the button and away you go.

You can even use the Barista for specific types of milk effects.

The machine is Bluetooth connected so you can also use the Nespresso app for further recipes on your smartphone or tablet.

It is simple to use, with an induction heater inside for hot drinks and whisk for frothy or cold beverages. The jug, in which drinks are made, is dishwasher safe and the machine has a three minute eco mode, so will power down quickly when not in use.

It doesn't require dedicated capsules to use, just standard Nespresso or compatible Espresso or Ristretto capsules. Indeed, you don't even need those for hot chocolate recipes, just chunks of real chocolate and milk.

The Nespresso Barista is available now for £179.