The Amazon Prime Day Deals are in full force and the Ring Spotlight Cam is on special offer with £60 off making it a very reasonable £139. This wired home security camera is the small brother of the Ring Floodlight Cam we've reviewed before.

A plug-and-play home security camera with built-in spotlights, a two-way talk system and a siren alarm. This little smart home camera allows you to watch over your home from a phone, tablet or PC wherever you are.

With features that include advanced motion detection, 140-degree field of view, automatic night-vision mode and a powerful 110Db siren this is one intelligent smart home camera for keeping an eye on your home.

Combine the Ring Spotlight Cam with the Ring Doorbell Pro (also on offer) and you've got yourself a brilliant smart home security system that'll not only alert you to intruders but keep you updated with family comings and goings too.