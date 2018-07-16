  1. Home
Worx Landroid mower deal: Save a bundle on this grass mowing monster

Mowing is a real pain in the grass. What better to ease your misery than with some tech? The Worx Landroid robot mower might be the solutions to your woes.

We reviewed a previous version of this robot lawn mower a few years back and gave it high praise, even with the £1,000 price tag.

As time goes by, prices drop and technology improves. Now is the perfect time to pick up a robotic bargain as the Worx Landroid robot mower is just £399.99 for Amazon Prime Day. That's £120 off the usual price and £600 less than when we reviewed the previous model. 

This robotic lawn mower is capable of handling lawns up to 300 metres squared, with plug and play operation, built-in rain sensors and dual-rotation cutting action. Sounds fancy, doesn't it? 

The results are no doubt even more impressive. As is the smug joy that comes with having a robot do your mowing for you. This deal is only available for Prime Day, so grab it quickly. 

