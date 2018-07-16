Swap your boring lawn mower for a robot with this Flymo deal

While robot vacuum cleaners take away the hassle of cleaning inside your house, what about outside? Robotic lawn mowers have you covered. Relax and enjoy the summer sun while a robot does the work of keeping your lawn looking neat and tidy.

If you've always relished the idea of such luxury but were waiting for a bargain before breaking open your piggy bank, then wait no longer. There's a Flymo deal going on for Amazon Prime Day that's too hot to miss.

The Flymo 1200R robotic lawn mower is currently going for a mere £424.99 in the Amazon Prime Day deals - a saving of over £190 and a bargain not to be sniffed at, even for hayfever suffers.

This Flymo robot lawn mower is able to handle inclines, varying grass heights and can go for up to an hour on a single charge. It's also able to work on an area of 400 metres squared, while quietly cutting your lawn at a volume no louder than people speaking (58 dB(A)).

Clearly an interesting potential addition to your gardening arsenal and a bargain to boot.