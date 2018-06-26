  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news

Wi-Fi about to get more secure with WPA3, your smart home life will be safer

|
Pocket-lint Wi-Fi about to get more secure with WPA3, your smart home life will be safer

- Better protection on passwords

- Greater data encryption for businesses

The Wi-Fi Alliance has announced WPA3 security, which makes wireless internet connection safer and harder to hack.

Wi-Fi Certified WPA3 is the first major update to the security standard adopted by wireless routers and appliances for more than a decade. It adds extra layers of encryption and authentication to further protect wireless transmissions from being intercepted and stolen.

In addition, password sign-ins get more robust protection, so that, even if you haven't set your password to recommended complexity levels, it should still be far harder for third parties to guess them.

There are two forms of WPA3 protection: WPA3-Personal and WPA3-Business.

WPA3-Personal is designed for home routers, smart home accessories and personal devices. It leverages Simultaneous Authentication of Equals (SAE), a secure key establishment protocol between devices. This essentially safeguards your system from password guess attempts.

WPA3-Business encrypts data to the equivalent of 192-bit cryptographic strength, enabling the transmission of sensitive data over a wireless connection without fear of third parties decoding it remotely.

Wireless connected hardware and software manufacturers, such as Qualcomm, Marvell and Philips are starting the transition to WPA3 security, although that process can take some time. In the meantime, WPA2 devices will continue to interoperate.

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Wi-Fi about to get more secure with WPA3, your smart home life will be safer
  2. How to make Google Assistant listen for your string of follow-up questions
  3. How Amazon Alexa will work on hotel Echo speakers
  4. Nest Hello vs Ring Video Doorbell vs Doorbell 2 vs Doorbell Pro: What's the difference?
  5. Best smart lighting: Philips Hue, IKEA, Osram and more
  1. Father's Day Echo Dot deal: Now less than £40
  2. Ring Alarm home security system is now available to buy in US
  3. Samsung's Bixby smart speaker might have this pivoting head display
  4. Alexa can now help you gen up on the World Cup
  5. Amazon US deals: Save on Echo, Fire TV 4K, Fire Tablets and more
Comments