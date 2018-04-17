  Anker's EverCam is a wireless, splashproof security cam with AI

Anker-owned Eufy just launched a Kickstarter for a security camera.

Called EverCam, it's a water-resistant, HD-recording device pitched as a wireless indoor or outdoor home security camera. It doesn't need to be plugged into a wall outlet or even be mounted with screws, as it features built-in magnets, enabling it to cling to a metal surface, though it does come with a single-screw mount if you want to secure it. But one of the best aspects is that it can work up to 365 days on a single charge.

It uses a low-frequency wireless protocol and features a 13,400mAh lithium-ion battery from Anker. It can enter a standby mode when it doesn't detect motion, and when it does spot movement, it'll record onto an included 16GB microSD card that's protected with AES 128-bit encryption. EverCam communicates with a base station, too, which must be placed indoors, plugged in, and connected to Wi-Fi.

To view recorded footage stored on the card, it must be unlocked. You need to insert the card into the base station, which works with your computer or smartphone. The idea is that you get security, plus the ability to access footage without a cloud subscription. Eufy said the card will hold about a year of footage, and new video will auto-overwrite old video. You can also pay $2.99 per month for a cloud storage subscription.

This subscription will let you save and view footage in real time, but Eufy said you'll be able to view Live feeds directly from the Eufy mobile app. Other features include AI capabilities, such as the ability recognise familiar faces over time, as well as a built-in infrared sensor, which enables the camera to activate recording and send notifications when it detects heat. It can also record continuously based on parameters.

So, if it detects motion or heat bodies or someone's face, it'll continuously record. And none of these smart features require Eufy's cloud subscription. Lastly, the camera and the base station will sound an alarm should someone try to move the camera without disarming it. Oh, and like most connected security cameras, Eufy expects the EverCam to integrate with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and IFTTT.

This setup has already raised over $300,000 from more than 1,000 backers. It costs just $299 for a single camera or $499 for a pair.