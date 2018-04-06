How to connect Spotify to Alexa or Amazon Echo
- Voice control your Spotify tunes with Amazon Alexa
You can change your default music service for Alexa, so that it'll play from whatever service you prefer.
That's handy if you don't subscribe to Amazon Music and maybe prefer, say, Spotify. Luckily, changing the default option to Spotify is super easy. It only requires a few taps within the Amazon Alexa app. Here's what you need to do so that you can ask Alexa to start playing tunes and playlists from Spotify, rather than from some other service.
- Buy Amazon Echo (UK), Buy Amazon Echo (US)
- Buy Amazon Echo Dot (UK), Buy Amazon Echo (US)
- Buy Amazon Echo Spot (UK), Buy Amazon Echo Spot (US)
How to connect Spotify to Alexa
First, make sure your Amazon Echo or Alexa device is already set up. If you need to set it up, check out Pocket-lint's handy guide about how to do that. Next, open the Amazon Alexa app, then go to Music & Media under Settings, link your Spotify account (this requires logging with your Spotify credentials), and set it as your default service.
Alexa mobile users
- Open the Amazon Alexa mobile app.
- Select Settings, then Music & Media.
- Choose default music services.
- Under Default music library, tap the pull-down and choose Spotify.
- You may need to sign into your Spotify account. After, your Spotify account will be linked to Alexa.
Alexa web users
- Sign into the Alexa web app.
- Click Music, Video, & Books.
- Choose Spotify and click Link your account. You’re directed to log in to Spotify.
- Enter your login credentials. Your Spotify account is now linked to Alexa.
What Alexa commands work with Spotify?
Here's a handful of voice commands that work:
- “Alexa, play Spotify.”
- “Alexa, play my Discover Weekly.”
- “Alexa, play pop.”
- “Alexa, what song is this?”
Go here to view a full list of available commands.
Which Alexa devices support Spotify?
The following Alexa-enabled devices will play Spotify music: Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Echo Spot, Amazon Tap, and Sonos One.
Will Alexa devices work with Spotify Free?
No. You need a Spotify Premium account to use Spotify with Alexa. Spotify comes in two main tiers: Free and Premium. Premium is currently £9.99 a month and includes access to features such as ad free streaming, unlimited skips, extreme quality streaming, and Spotify Connect. You can learn more about Spotify Premium here.
Want to know more?
You can also control Spotify music with your phone by using Spotify Connect. You can learn more about that from here.
- How to connect Spotify to Alexa or Amazon Echo
- How to create and edit music playlists with Alexa commands
- What is Amazon Key, how does it work, and where is it available?
- Alexa Announcements: How to broadcast your voice to all your Echos
- The best indoor wireless security cameras 2018: See inside your home anytime
- Apple hires Google Assistant guru: is this the move that can make Siri better?
- Hive's latest subscription plan sets you up with smart home essentials
- How to set-up an Alexa smart home
- Putting the Home in HomePod: The new housing development that’s smart from day one
- Amazon Alexa Easter Eggs: Your complete guide to funny Alexa commands
Comments