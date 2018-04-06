How to connect Spotify to Alexa or Amazon Echo

You can change your default music service for Alexa, so that it'll play from whatever service you prefer.

That's handy if you don't subscribe to Amazon Music and maybe prefer, say, Spotify. Luckily, changing the default option to Spotify is super easy. It only requires a few taps within the Amazon Alexa app. Here's what you need to do so that you can ask Alexa to start playing tunes and playlists from Spotify, rather than from some other service.

First, make sure your Amazon Echo or Alexa device is already set up. If you need to set it up, check out Pocket-lint's handy guide about how to do that. Next, open the Amazon Alexa app, then go to Music & Media under Settings, link your Spotify account (this requires logging with your Spotify credentials), and set it as your default service.

Open the Amazon Alexa mobile app. Select Settings, then Music & Media. Choose default music services. Under Default music library, tap the pull-down and choose Spotify. You may need to sign into your Spotify account. After, your Spotify account will be linked to Alexa.

Sign into the Alexa web app. Click Music, Video, & Books. Choose Spotify and click Link your account. You’re directed to log in to Spotify. Enter your login credentials. Your Spotify account is now linked to Alexa.

Here's a handful of voice commands that work: