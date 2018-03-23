Secure your house for less with £70 off the Ring Floodlight Cam

Adding a connected security camera to your home is one of the best ways to deter burglars and Ring's Floodlight Cam is one of the best we've come across. Better yet, it's been discounted by £70 in the Amazon Easter sales.

The Floodlight Cam normally costs £249, which we already thought was an affordable price, but Amazon has made it even more manageable for 24 hours only, reducing the price to £179.

The Floodlight Cam not only notifies you when it detects any motion through its 270-degree field of view camera, but it shines an incredibly bright light at the same time, putting a spotlight on any unwanted visitors to your home.

As with Ring's Video Doorbell, you can speak through the Floodlight Cam, so you can tell the courier to leave a package with a neighbour or in a safe place, or politely tell an intruder to go away. If speaking doesn't do enough, you can even set off a rather loud alarm to deter people.

Motion zones can be set so you're not notified about the regular dog walker and clips are saved to the cloud, which you'll need a subscription to to access.

As with most other Amazon Easter deals, this one lasts for 24 hours only.