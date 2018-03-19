Amazing Easter deal: Alexa-compatible TP-Link smart plug for just £18

Amazon's Easter deals are throwing up a range of discounts and if you've been waiting for an Alexa-compatible smart plug, then now's the time to buy.

The TP-Link HS100 smart plug is Alexa-compatible, meaning you can control it by voice via your Echo. Normally it will cost you about £26, but it's now down to just £17.99.

The TP-Link HS100 smart plug works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making it an easy addition to those smart homes. You'll be able to use it to control specific devices - such as a side light - making on and off functions more seamless.

That might be via direct voice control through your Amazon Echo or Google Home, or part of an automated schedule or group you've setup via one of those platforms.

Smart plugs are always useful, and you have just 24 hours to snap up this bargain.