Amazing Easter deal: Alexa-compatible TP-Link smart plug for just £18
Amazon's Easter deals are throwing up a range of discounts and if you've been waiting for an Alexa-compatible smart plug, then now's the time to buy.
The TP-Link HS100 smart plug is Alexa-compatible, meaning you can control it by voice via your Echo. Normally it will cost you about £26, but it's now down to just £17.99.
The TP-Link HS100 smart plug works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making it an easy addition to those smart homes. You'll be able to use it to control specific devices - such as a side light - making on and off functions more seamless.
That might be via direct voice control through your Amazon Echo or Google Home, or part of an automated schedule or group you've setup via one of those platforms.
Smart plugs are always useful, and you have just 24 hours to snap up this bargain.
- Hive View connected camera gets a 25 per cent discount today only
- Massive Netgear Arlo security camera deal will save you £160, today only
- Get Hive Active Heating for £125 and save on your heating bills
- Spring cleaning deal! Neato Botvac D5 robot vacuum is now discounted by £300
- Amazing Easter deal: Alexa-compatible TP-Link smart plug for just £18
- Echo bargains! Easter Sales offer £15 Echo and £10 Echo Dot discounts
- Amazon Echo review: The best way to experience Alexa?
- Shush, Alexa! Amazon tests 'brief mode' so Alexa will beep, speak less
- Somfy One review: Sound the alarm, smart home security gets serious
- Nest Hello vs Ring Video Doorbell vs Doorbell 2 vs Doorbell Pro: What's the difference?
Comments