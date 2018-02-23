Archos Hello Google Assistant smart display to show face at MWC 2018
French manufacturer Archos has announced its entry to the smart display game with the Hello. Joining the likes of the Lenovo Smart Display and JBL Link View, the Archos Hello also has Google Assistant built in, for controlling various connected products, answering questions and carrying out video calls.
- Mobile World Congress 2018: What to expect from Samsung, Sony, Nokia, Huawei, Moto and more at MWC 2018
- Google Assistant on smart displays: What devices are there and what will they offer?
The Hello is available in two variants, one with a 7-inch HD screen and another with an 8.4-inch full HD screen, both receive a "high fidelity" speaker either below or next to the display, depending on which way you orientate it.
While the Hello may therefore be a dab hand when it comes to entertainment, the other specs don't make for terribly exciting reading. It houses an unnamed quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, a 5-megapixel camera for video calling and a 4,000mAh battery.
The Archos Hello can be used in much the same way as other smart speakers, you can ask it questions, control smart home products, make video calls using Google Duo or watch YouTube videos, and if you want to view anything on a bigger screen, you can do so via Google Cast.
The Archos Hello will go on sale in the summer for €129.99 for the 7-inch model or €179.99 for the 8.4-inch model.
