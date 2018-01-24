You can now access your Netflix profile using your voice and Google Home

If you have one Netflix account with multiple user profiles in your household, you can now use Google Assistant to access your personal profile using your voice, after Google added the support to the Google Home.

To take advantage of the new feature, dive into the Google Home app, choose Menu > More settings > Videos and photos and then select "Manage profile" to select which profile you want to link to your voice.

You will need to have voice matching already set up on your Google Home smart speaker and have it linked to your Netflix account. If you haven't done this already, you can follow Google's easy steps to get yourself up and running.

Once everything is linked up, you can simply ask Google to resume playing Netflix and it will automatically play the most recent movie or TV show you were watching, because it recognises the account your voice is linked to.