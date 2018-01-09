Whirlpool devices to support Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Dash Buttons and more

In the midst of CES 2018, home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool has announced a number of new products which feature smart integration or collaboration with other services aimed at improving consumer experiences. This includes everything from voice command capabilities to smartphone control and remote product ordering.

This innovative thinking is aimed at "fulfilling real human needs" by eliminating guesswork and helping you to get the chores done more efficiently and intelligently around the home.

As well as bigger and better smart home appliances with improved sensors for detecting soil levels, load size and temperatures, these new appliances will also boast a range of smart capabilities that will make them flexible and easy to use.

For 2018, the line-up of Whirlpool kitchen appliances will include voice command capabilities thanks to the integration of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

This will allow families to use their voice to check how much time is left on the microwave, change cooking temperature or timing on the oven or set a washing cycle on the dishwasher. Using Alexa to stop, start or pause the washing machine or Google Assistant to keep an eye on your lasagne should be a breeze.

Ryan Craig, senior manager of internet of things global strategy and partnerships said: "By introducing the collaboration with the Google Assistant on Google Home in addition to our previous collaboration with Amazon, we’re hoping to offer a more connected smart home ecosystem for families."

Whirlpool has also announced that within the connected fridge line-up, the company will be including Virtual Amazon Dash buttons integrated within the LCD touchscreens on the front of the fridge. This will allow customers to order supplies and ingredients on demand from Amazon with just a couple of clicks.

If you notice you're running low on something in the fridge or indeed anything else in the kitchen then you can order with your voice or through the LCD screen and have products delivered right to your door for free with Prime shipping.

Whirlpool's newly announced smart all-in-one washer and dryer will include the ability to be remotely controlled via the Whirlpool app. This system will also mean that users will get notifications sent straight to their phone when a laundry cycle is complete.

The app is compatible with the Apple Watch meaning Apple users will also get notifications directly on their wrist, meaning no more getting up to check if the washing has finished. Convenience is the name of the game here.

New Whirlpool kitchen appliances will also be pairing up with recipe app Yummly to offer "a fully integrated cooking experience". This smart integration will pair Yummly's image recognition technology to identify ingredients within the fridge and generate suggested recipes based on your preferences.

This collaboration also goes a step further by taking the recipe from the Yummly app and sending the cooking instructions for that meal to the connected microwave. This Scan-to-Cook technology works without Yummly too and allows families to send cooking instructions straight to the microwave from their smartphone or tablet with ease.

The smart functionality of the Whirlpool mobile app carries through to other devices in the company's new range. It also includes a compatibility and pairing with both Honeywell and Nest products. This allows users to control their smart appliances wherever they are but also set up smart programming to do things like delaying dishwasher cycles until they're out of the house.

The collaboration with Honeywell will also allow users to connect Whirlpool smart appliances to Honeywell's smart thermostats. This pairing will allow homeowners to more effectively manage their energy use and do other clever things like manage home temperature levels based on appliance cycles.

All of these smart additions to the Whirlpool range will allow for a more connected experience throughout the home and allow users to manage their chores more effectively and efficiently whether home or away.