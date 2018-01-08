Swann taking on Ring, new Smart Video Doorbell unveiled

Swann has announced today that it's bringing a brand new product to the market. The Smart Video Doorbell will seek to compete with the likes of the Ring Video Doorbell and the Nest Hello.

Swann, of course is an established player in the home security market. Its small, relatively affordable cameras are among the most highly regarded. This new product helps take its security right to your front door, which Swann sees as the frontline of your home security.

The Smart Video Doorbell is rechargeable and has a night vision mode that uses infrared LEDs to give you clear black and white footage when light levels are really low. For those able to install it, there's also going to be a wired version that means you won't have to rely on a rechargeable battery that needs topping up.

Apart from that, we have no further information. Swann hasn't shared what resolution the video is, how wide the field of view is, whether it has HDR or how long the battery lasts. All we know is that it offers similar features to other video doorbells.

No pricing or release date has been announced just yet, so stick a pin in it for now. All we know is that it will be released sometime this summer. We'll undoubtedly hear more from Swann when the company decides to share more information.