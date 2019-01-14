The best new Alexa devices: AI-powered TVs, fridges, mirrors and more

With the ever-increasing popularity of Amazon Echo smart speakers, it's no surprise to see more and more companies jumping on the bandwagon and releasing devices with Alexa.

Amazon itself is even putting support into regular household appliances and products.

Here then are all the best new Alexa compatible devices we've heard about.

Amazon's latest releases of both the Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire TV stick have included Alexa built right into the remote control allowing users to talk to their television. AI-powered television is nothing new then, but that's not going to stop TV manufacturers including the functionality as standard.

Great news for those of us who don't own an Amazon Fire TV streaming device or indeed just want more smart home power without the need to buy extra speakers. This inclusive attitude only serves to improve your home cinema experience.

Panasonic was showing off some new tech at CES 2019 that included this new TV that supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. This new TV is also set to be the first to support Dolby Atmos without any extra speakers, thanks to audio technology support from Technics. Add to that support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and you can see the future of TV watching is certainly bright.

If you're in the market for something really fancy, then this OLED 8K 88-inch TV from LG might tickle your fancy. It features LG's new α9 Gen 2 processor that enhances noise reduction and upscales all content to the full 8K resolution too.

The LG OLED TV Z9 also features HDR capabilities, Dolby Atmos tuning and comes with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. This awesome package is topped off by Alexa support to help control the wonderful viewing with just your voice.

Samsung has debuted a 75-inch 4K version of "The Wall" - a Micro LED TV that has no bezels, is also modularly upgradable and is mighty impressive too. It apparently won't be released until 2020, but will support Alexa when it does start to appear.

There's a certain logic to having a smart-powered fridge - being able to add things to a shopping list, order food directly from it when something is getting low or even have your refrigerator help you with recipes.

LG as a range of smart kitchen appliances that feature in its new ThinQ range. These include the new Instaview refrigerator.

This new fridge includes artificial intelligence which it uses to suggest recipes based on the items you have stored inside. It's also Alexa-enabled, giving you full voice control and the ability to both play music and engage with your fridge. This is perfect for whipping up a culinary storm in the kitchen as well as keeping on top of your shopping list and managing your groceries.

Yep, Amazon is getting in on the microwave business with its own, reasonably priced device that not only heats up food, but also has Alexa support and automatic Dash replenishment features.

The Amazon Basics Microwave can be voice controlled, understanding commands including "Alexa, add 30 seconds to the microwave".

Smart mirrors and smart-powered bathroom accessories are nothing new, in fact, we've even Amazon is getting in on the act with a smart mirror designed to help you shop for clothes online. Other Alexa-powered devices for your bathroom are bound to start cropping up all over the place too.

The Kohler Numi 2.0 is an incredible toilet that boasts an automatic lid, heated seat, glow-in-the-dark lighting and a speaker system that includes Amazon Alexa built right in. So now you can talk to Alexa while you have a comfort break, because why not?

Kohler has an Alexa-powered smart mirror that allows you to use your voice to do a range of things including adjusting the mirror's lighting, controlling other smart home gadgets and even asking it to read the news while you brush your teeth. We're just waiting to see how Alexa will respond to "who's the fairest of them all?".

The Kohler Verdera Voice Lighting Mirror features built-in lighting, a motion-activated night light and even some speakers too. It will be available in 24-inch, 33-inch and 40-inch size options when it releases later this year.

Moen has a smart shower system that you can control remotely with your phone allowing you to ensure the shower was the right temperature before you even got out of bed.

The system also has Alexa and Siri voice control. Meaning you can command your shower with just your voice using Amazon Echo devices in another room, superbly convenient if you have one on your bedside table.

We've seen HiMirror's smart mirrors before. Intelligent mirrors with plenty of smarts. The HiMirror Mini is a compact version of the internet connected smart mirror that includes Amazon Alexa capabilities.

Now you can not only use the mirror to track how you're looking on a daily basis, but you can also use it as an entertainment centre. The HiMirror Mini gives you easy access to news stories, weather information and even make-up tutorials.

Amazon's Alexa assistant has been making its way into cars for a while now. Various manufacturers including BMW, Seat and Mercedes have previously announced the integration of Alexa with new models and vehicles coming in the next few years. These designs will include the ability to control the in-car navigation and infotainment systems but also on some cars even the ability to lock, unlock and remotely start vehicles using Alexa.

Then there's Amazon's own device too.

In order to add Alexa voice controls to any car, Amazon is introducing the Echo Auto. It is a separate device that sits on your dashboard and hooks up to a smartphone.

It will work with Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze, in order to offer navigation controls through voice, and has eight microphones to ensure it picks up every word uttered.

Anker has a similar device to the Echo Auto in the form of the ROAV VIVA. It is a plug-and-play Bluetooth device that brings Alexa into any modern car with ease. The device is, in theory, perfect for those cars that are Bluetooth capable but don't quite have the ability to work with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay as most newer cars would.

The ROAV VIVA not only gives drivers access to thousands of Alexa skills including music, weather, news and more it is also said to work with calling, messaging and voice-activated navigation. This sort of technology gives drivers more and more access to hands-free features in their car.

BMW already has its own smart voice assistant but in 2019 the company is also planning on introducing Amazon Alexa to the BMW X5 via an update. Great news for BMW fans who'll be able to access Alexa on the go.

For an easy upgrade to any car, iOttie provides a solution in the form of a phone mount that has Amazon Alexa built right in. The Easy One Touch Connect fits in any car, has shock-absorbing technology included as standard, as well as other features including dual-microphones, noise-cancelling software and more besides.

It seems like Alexa is making its way into a variety of devices around the home. Some of these devices make more sense than others.

Anyone with an Amazon Echo device knows the way to get the best results out of the speaker is to place it as close as you can to the middle of the room, so it makes even more sense to have one ceiling mounted. This is where First Alert have essentially combined two products to create the perfect result.

The Onelink Safe & Sound device combines a smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector with Amazon Alexa. This hardwired alarm then becomes much more than just a little box to keep you safe, it also acts as an omnidirectional speaker for music playback and a hands-free voice assistant via built-in Alexa compatibility.

With this smoke detector installed you'd be able to play music, control other smart home devices in your house and interact with Alexa in a variety of other ways. It's also compatible with an app to allow you to test and silence the alarm when necessary and even use it as a nightlight if you need to.

Yep, it's a clock basically. However, it includes a ring of LEDs around the face that can illuminate to show count down timers and the like. And it is Alexa-enabled so can be controlled via your voice.

The Echo Wall Clock doesn't seem to have its own microphones, but will link with a separate Echo device you have in the same room - such as an Echo Show or Echo Dot.

Smart lighting for the home is available from a number of manufacturers and those devices often include Amazon Alexa compatibility, with skills that allow you to control your lights using your voice and an Amazon Echo device. Now some of these devices are going even further with manufacturers baking Alexa right into the design of the products.

There are also plenty of smart plugs too, that give conventional electrical items the ability to turn on and off by voice.

There are plenty of app-controlled smart plugs on the market already, with many offering Alexa support, but a lot of attention has been turned to Amazon's own version.

Like those, the Amazon Smart Plug sits between a wall socket and an electrical device and can, therefore, be switched on and off through voice alone - even when you're not indoors. It has timer functionality too, so can be set to boil a kettle in the morning before you reach the kitchen, for example.

Standard light switches are so antiquated. Smart light switches are offering so much more functionality and updating a design that otherwise hasn't changed in decades. These new smart light switches from iDevices not only offer the ability to control your lights the old-fashioned way, but also include an integrated speaker and full Amazon Alexa functionality too.

Now you can not only turn your lights on and off, but you can also check the weather, listen to music and more, all from your light switch. Yes, we now live in a future where you can talk to buttons on your wall.

In the computer space, voice-assistants are nothing new. Microsoft's Cortana is already available to offer a helping hand on your laptop or desktop machine and Mac users can also access Siri thanks to the Sierra macOS update. A recent deal between Microsoft and Amazon saw the two companies promising to offer cross-compatibility for the assistants on the respective systems too. There's plenty of opportunities to use your voice to engage with your computer.

More and more manufacturers have announced plans to bring Alexa to new devices releasing in the near future. HP, Asus and Acer among others are including Alexa capabilities in various Windows machines.

The Yoga S940 is an ultra-slim laptop for people on the go. It has some pretty cool security features too - like the ability to detect when you leave the device and then automatically lock the screen.

This new laptop also features Amazon Alexa capabilities and various other smarts that make it interesting.

The new Asus StudioBook S W700 is a portable Ultrabook-style laptop with professional-grade processing power and Alexa capabilities to boot. It's intended to be a real powerhouse for intensive tasks that include things like 3D rendering, video editing and simulations.

Alongside all the announcements from various manufacturers, Amazon has an intent to support more and more devices. This plan includes support for a new generation of headphones and wearables that offer Alexa compatibility and integration.

Amazon's intent is to support hardware companies achieve this goal with minimum extra investment, so we can expect to see more Alexa-powered devices in the near future.

Jabra was one of the first manufacturers to include compatibility with Amazon Alexa built right into the Jabra Elite 45e headset. This reasonably priced headset not only offers hands-free voice calling but also boasts IP54 certification and access to Alexa on the go. You can check the weather, place a call or stream music all if your voice.

There are plenty of Alexa capable smart home speakers available alongside the official Amazon Echo line-up, but the Asus Lyra Voice is much more. This is a mesh router and smart speaker combined - offering improved home Wi-Fi and the ability to interact with your smart devices or listen to music too.

Honeywell's new Home Security Base Station is a home security camera with plenty of smarts. It features face recognition technology, hi-res cameras and compatibility with Amazon Alexa too.