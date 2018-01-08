Ring expands line-up with new Stick Up Cam security cameras and Beams lighting

Ring, the company behind the successful smart doorbells and other connected security products, has announced new devices coming to the US in March and other regions later this year.

There will be two new Stick Up Cam security cameras and a series of outdoors smart lights, as a result of buying specialist company Mr Beams.

The Stick Up Cam and Stick Up Cam Elite cameras both work with the existing Ring network of devices, through Ring apps and software for iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

They are each capable of capturing 1080p Full HD video and will work both indoors and out.

The main differences are that the general Stick Up Cam is battery powered, uses a passive infrared motion sensor with zone detection - much like the Ring Doorbell, and is compatible with the Ring Solar Panel Charger.

The Stick Up Cam Elite has more advanced motion sensor technology and is powered by either Ethernet or a standard wall outlet. Internet connectivity can also, therefore, be wired for better stability, while the standard model is Wi-Fi only.

Ring Beams products will include pathway lights, step lights and spotlights, all of which can be connected to the Ring app and will work with other Ring devices.

All new products are being shown at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Pocket-lint is attending the world's largest consumer electronics trade show to bring you more.